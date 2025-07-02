Morgan Hill PD, FBI searching for missing woman last seen with 'person of interest'

article

Police in Morgan Hill are looking for a young woman who was reported missing on Monday, along with a "person of interest" who authorities say she was last seen with on the morning of June 29.

The woman, identified as Marissa DiNapoli, was last seen on June 29 at 9:45 a.m. leaving a home on Trail Drive with the person of interest, who police identified as Martin Mendoza.

Police say DiNapoli's family last heard from her at 9:16 p.m. on June 28 through a text message that said she was planning to stay with a friend and would return home the next day.

In a news release, Morgan Hill police said Mendoza was "uncooperative" with their initial investigation and is now considered a person of interest.

Police say they found DiNapoli's car in the area of Trail Drive, where she was last seen, on the outskirts of Morgan Hill.

"Detectives are actively seeking information on [Mendoza's] whereabouts and urge anyone with knowledge to contact their local law enforcement agency immediately," the department said.

Police say Mendoza may be driving a white Toyota Camry with either CW87W00 or 9PTM351 license plates.

The FBI is now helping Morgan Hill police in the search.

In a post on X, the federal agency said, "Marissa was last seen 6/29 with Martin Mendoza who is considered a person of interest in Marissa’s disappearance. Detectives are seeking information on his whereabouts and urge anyone with knowledge to contact MHPD."

Those with information on DiNapoli and Mendoza's whereabouts are asked to contact Detective Kyle Tolentino at the Morgan Hill Police Department at (669) 253-4962 or via email at kyle.tolentino@morganhill.ca.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted here.