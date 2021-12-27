Married Millbrae couple identified as victims found dead in submerged vehicle

The coroner has identified the two people who were found dead in a submerged vehicle in Millbrae.

The San Mateo County Coroner's Office said the victims were Rolando Ortigas Glorioso, 63, and Susana Glorioso, 62, both of Millbrae. They were married.

On Thursday at about 5:45 a.m. the pair was traveling along Hemlock Avenue and Hillcrest Boulevard when their car became submerged in deep standing water near an underpass.

Firefighters did not initially see the pair in the water.

At first, crews spotted another person standing on top of the roof of a nearby car in the same spot, according to San Mateo County Sheriff's Detective Javier Acosta.

It was only after firefighters rescued that person – and drained the deep underpass – that they realized two people in another car had essentially drowned.

Firefighters said the water was rising so quickly that they had to retreat before they could check that second vehicle or risk drowning themselves. Once they were able to pump the water from the scene, they found a gray pickup with two people inside.

Neighbors said the couple lived in the area, not far from where the incident occurred.