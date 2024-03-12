Martinez hazardous material investigated outside recycling plant

An abandoned trailer outside a water treatment plant in Martinez sparked a possible hazardous material investigation on Tuesday.

Authorities have also shut Pacheco Avenue from Howe Road to Morello Avenue while they investigate what substance is in the trailer. Anyone who lives or works nearby is asked to shelter in place.

The investigation started at 9:30 a.m. when someone reported the presence of the abandoned trailer.

A potentially hazardous material was found in an abandoned trailer outside of the Martinez water treatment plant on March 12, 2024. (KTVU FOX 2)

Law enforcement said they found a container with an unknown substance.

There had been three trailers outside the plant, but two were towed away without incident. The hazmat team was summoned after discovering that the third trailer was not empty, according to the Contra Costa Fire Protection District.