Martinez man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Safeway worker

A Martinez man has been sentenced to life in prison in the shooting death of a Safeway delivery worker in American Canyon in 2020, the Napa County District Attorney's office said Friday.

Christopher "Roly" Young, 26, was convicted of first-degree murder on May 11 for killing Nathan Gabriel Garza, 18, of Fairfield.

Garza was shot twice in the back on Aug. 16, 2020, while fulfilling curbside delivery orders at Safeway in American Canyon, according to the prosecutor.

The shots were fired from a Cadillac sedan later found abandoned nearby on Cattail Drive, the district attorney's office said.

Napa County Sheriff's deputies captured Young after receiving reports of a man hopping fences and entering the backyards of neighborhood homes, prosecutors said.

Young will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole, the district attorney's office said.

