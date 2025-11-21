Martinez mom charged with murder over fatal stabbing of 19-year-old daughter
MARTINEZ, Calif. - The Martinez woman arrested Tuesday on suspicion of fatally stabbing her 19-year-old daughter has been charged with murder.
The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office on Friday charged 36-year-old Brittney Evanna Kazee with one felony count of murder, with a deadly weapon enhancement for using a knife.
Police respond to a fight
Kazee was arrested after Martinez police officers responded to a report of an altercation between two women at an apartment complex on the 100 block of Fig Tree Lane around 1:40 p.m. on Nov. 18.
Victim found unconscious in parking lot
The officers found 19-year-old Shaiyah Kazee unconscious in the parking lot with a wound to her stomach. She was transported to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Arraignment
Brittney Kazee is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 24 at 1:30 p.m. in Martinez. She is being held in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility with a $1 million bond.