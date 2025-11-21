Martinez mom charged with murder over fatal stabbing of 19-year-old daughter

The Brief Brittney Kazee, 36, has been charged with murder after she was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of fatally stabbing her 19-year-old daughter, Shaniyah Kazee. Police found the younger Kazee unconscious in the parking lot; she later died at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. Brittney Kazee is being held at the Martinez Detention Facility with bail set at $1 million.



The Martinez woman arrested Tuesday on suspicion of fatally stabbing her 19-year-old daughter has been charged with murder.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office on Friday charged 36-year-old Brittney Evanna Kazee with one felony count of murder, with a deadly weapon enhancement for using a knife.

Police respond to a fight

Kazee was arrested after Martinez police officers responded to a report of an altercation between two women at an apartment complex on the 100 block of Fig Tree Lane around 1:40 p.m. on Nov. 18.

Victim found unconscious in parking lot

The officers found 19-year-old Shaiyah Kazee unconscious in the parking lot with a wound to her stomach. She was transported to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Arraignment

Brittney Kazee is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 24 at 1:30 p.m. in Martinez. She is being held in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility with a $1 million bond.