Martinez police investigate shooting, stabbings that left teen, three others injured

A 21-year-old man was shot and three other people were stabbed in an altercation near the Martinez waterfront on Sunday night, police said.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to the shooting reported near the Martinez Marina Bait & Tackle shop on Tarantino Drive and found the 21-year-old with a gunshot wound to his lower extremity. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

Shortly afterward, police learned that three males ages 25, 24 and 17 arrived at a hospital with stab wounds that were later determined to have occurred during the same altercation, police said.

Martinez police said all people involved in the altercation appear to have been accounted for, and there are no suspects at large. Anyone with more information about the case is asked to call the department at (925) 372-3440.