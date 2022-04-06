Maryland man sentenced for raping men after breaking into Capitol Hill homes

A Maryland man has been sentenced to 39 years in prison for breaking into multiple homes in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of D.C., binding and gagging male victims and raping them, announced U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves and DC Police on Wednesday.

Bryant Webster, 38, of Suitland, Maryland, pleaded guilty in July 2019 for a series of home invasions carried out over a 50-day period in 2016 in which he sexually assaulted three men. According to the government’s evidence, the attacks took place from mid-August to October 2016.

In the first assault, Webster entered a residence in a Capitol Hill neighborhood and photographed himself sexually abusing a man who was unconscious.

Less than two weeks later, at about 6 a.m. on Aug. 28, 2016, Webster entered an apartment in the same neighborhood without permission.

The victim was awakened to find Webster, a stranger, standing in the doorway of his bedroom, dressed all in black, holding a handgun with a red laser sight. He bound the victim’s hands and feet with duct tape, gaged him by putting a T-shirt in his mouth and raped him repeatedly while threatening to kill him.

The third attack also took place in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, at about 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 1, 2016. Webster crept into a home and was again armed with a handgun with a laser sight and also had a backpack filled with knives, gloves, screwdrivers, duct tape, a hammer, binoculars and condoms.

He similarly used duct tape to bind the victim, gagged him with a T-shirt and raped him. The victim managed to alert a roommate who entered the home during the rape, a struggle ensued, and the victim called 911.

Police arrested Webster at the scene. He has been in custody ever since.

In addition to his prison sentence, Webster is also required to register as a sex offender for life.