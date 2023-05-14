10 Freeway crash: 3 killed, 7 injured in Riverside County

Authorities in Riverside County are reporting a ‘mass casualty incident’ after three people were killed and several others injured in a two-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway near Palm Springs.

According to authorities, the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. on the eastbound I-10 near Haugen Lehmann Way.

Three people died at the scene, while two others with major injuries were transported via helicopter to the hospital. Three more people suffered moderate injuries and were taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Authorities said there were two additional victims, but they declined treatment.

There were a total of 10 people involved in the crash, according to officials.

At this time, major delays are being reported on the 10 Freeway as three lanes are closed for a minimum of two hours during the investigation, authorities said.

No other information was immediately available.