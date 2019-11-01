Mass shooting at Orinda Halloween party

article

(KTVU and wire reports)

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office and the Orinda Police Department are investigating a mass shooting at a Halloween party in Orinda late Thursday night.

KTVU crime reporter Henry K. Lee has learned that authorities are reporting at least 4 dead, and several others were wounded.

The shooting happened at a home on Lucille Way near Knickerbocker Lane, not too far from Highway 24.

The incident was first reported at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

A neighbor told KTVU reporter Amber Lee that he heard gunfire coming from the house.

He said that he later talked to the owner of the home, who told him it was being rented out through airbnb for a private party.

Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jimmy Lee tweeted that both the sheriff's office and Orinda police were working a "multiple shooting" and more details are forthcoming.

