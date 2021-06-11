Mass COVID testing site in San Francisco to close

The health department will shut down the testing site at Piers 30-32 in San Francisco on Tuesday, the same day California fully reopens its economy.

The site was one of the first mass testing sites for COVID in the country.

In the past 14 months, it provided more than 500,000 test appointments.

COVID case rates in San Francisco have plummeted 96% since their peak in January.

Hospitalizations are at their lowest point since the pandemic began.

So now that this once-popular site is closing, where can you still get a COVID test? And if you're vaccinated, should you?

San Francisco public health officials say people fully vaccinated should only get tested if they experience COVID-19 symptoms or work in a health care setting.

The city will continue to run community testing sites at smaller clinics in the mission, excelsior, Bayview-Hunters Point and Tenderloin neighborhoods.

Also, starting next week, the Alemany farmers market will expand its coronavirus testing capacity.

