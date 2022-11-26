Massive Christmas Light Maze opens at San Jose's PayPal Park

The holiday season has arrived San Jose.

Friday marked opening night for a massive holiday light maze, billed as being constructed with more than four million Christmas lights.

The holiday event, named Enchant, also includes ice skating, food stalls, shopping, and an ice bar for adults.

The event opened with a countdown and cheers as organizers lit a 100-foot tall Christmas tree in the middle of the maze.

Afterwards, those attending, descended on the maze, where Santa's elves urged them to help find his missing nine reindeer.

"Just am so ready to find those reindeer. I hope they fly," Alexis Pyle of San Jose, who searched with her mom said.

"The kids are a given when they run through the maze, but when you see groups of adults running around acting like kids, you can’t help but get caught up in it," added Enchant COO, Jerry Nadal.

Enchant runs through New Year’s Day at PayPal Park.