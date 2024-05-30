Massive fire at Lake Chabot Public Market in Castro Valley

A three-alarm fire broke out early Thursday morning at a popular food court in Castro Valley.

Flames were reported about 2 a.m. at the Lake Chabot Public Market at 18911 Lake Chabot Road, Alameda County firefighters said.

It's unclear what started the fire, but resident Jason Sanstrom said he had his windows open and he smelled smoke and saw hazy skies.

"I looked online and someone had posted that the market was on fire and we came down to take a look," he said. "It was fully engulfed in flames when we first got here."

The market offers craft beers, food groceries and an open-seated café.

The fire was contained by 5:30 a.m. The roof of the market looked to be completely destroyed.