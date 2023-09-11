Massive San Francisco sinkhole forms after water main break

A ruptured water main created a massive sinkhole in San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood.

The scene at Fillmore and Green streets was chaotic Monday afternoon as crews worked to repair the sinkhole. The incident occurred after a 16-inch water main broke around midnight.

For hours, water flowed underground, causing the pavement to buckle at the intersection's center. The excess water flowed down Fillmore Street, subsequently flooding Filbert and Union streets. Another challenge faced by the crews was the removal of fallen pavement that had settled onto a four-inch gas line.

Firefighters said that Pacific Gas and Electric crews were called in to assist in the safe removal of the slab covering the gas line. The gas line had become bent during the water main rupture.