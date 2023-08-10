Maui: Wildfire horror in Hawaii continues

The day after the worst destruction in a disaster is often the worst day for survivors.

It's when officials conduct the body count of people and pets, lost homes and businesses, and the certainty that nothing will ever be the same again.

It's a time of disbelief and deep soul sadness.

Nikki White is desperate to find her dad Tim, a 65-year-old Air Force Military Police veteran, living in Lahaina. Her father told her by phone that he was in his car, seeking shelter.

"He was saying he couldn't get through to the places we were telling him to go because of the fire and structures were down. And then just communication stopped. So, we're almost at 24 hours of no one hearing from him," said White.

This is far more than the historical loss of the former Hawaiian capitol and royal residence and of King Kamehameha III who unified the islands.

"With lives lost and properties decimated, we are grieving with each other during this inconsolable time," said County of Maui Mayor Richard Bissen.

It is also a deep loss to "Kama'aina," Californians of Hawaiian ancestry.

"When you say home, it still means Hawaii," said Eric Tao.

MAUI WILDFIRES:

Tao is president of the Hawai'i Chamber of Commerce of Northern California which supports Hawaiian ancestry business as well as Hawaiian community and education for thousands of Bay Area Hawaiians; and now, Hawaiian relief.

"That's the next thing to do is try to help get the word out on the best way to help people out, back in Hawaii," said Tao.

It is such a shock, one of his friends told Tao.

"And he said, 'this is kind of like our 9/11.' There are stories of people escaping, just barely getting out in the nick of time; not being able to walk, not being able to drive, just being rescued at the last minute," said Tao.

It will be a hard, long journey to recovery.

"In the days ahead, we will be stronger as a 'kaiaulu' or community, as we rebuild with resilience and aloha," said Bissen.