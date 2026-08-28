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The Brief An 18-year-old Los Angeles teen was partially paralyzed after diving into a hotel pool in Maui. Brayden Serrano underwent two surgeries after suffering injuries to his C5 and C6 vertebrae and spinal cord. His family started a GoFundMe as he awaits an air ambulance flight home for long-term rehabilitation.



What was supposed to be a fun vacation to attend a wedding in Hawaii ultimately turned tragic for 18-year-old Brayden Serrano.

The backstory:

The teen, who had just graduated from high school, dove headfirst into a hotel pool in Maui and struck his head on the bottom. The impact left Brayden unable to move or use any of his limbs.

As he lay motionless and facedown in the pool, one of Brayden’s friends pulled the 6-foot-tall teen from the water and called 911.

The recent high school graduate enlisted in the Army and was set to begin boot camp soon. The teen comes from a family of law enforcement – his mother is a sergeant with the Los Angeles Police Department and his father is a Pomona PD detective.

What we know:

After Brayden arrived at the hospital, X-rays and MRIs revealed significant damage to his C5 and C6 vertebrae and spinal cord. He has since undergone two successful surgeries to stabilize his neck. His C5 vertebra was severely damaged and had to be removed and replaced with a cage. A spinal fusion was then performed to stabilize the area.

The teen remains partially paralyzed in his arms and has complete paralysis in his legs.

He remains hospitalized in Maui, where he spent his 18th birthday. He is expected to be flown back to Los Angeles via air ambulance this weekend to begin extensive, long-term rehabilitation.

What you can do:

His family has started a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of the air ambulance, spinal surgeries, rehabilitation, for his mother having to take time off to take care of Brayden, and other expenses associated with his life-changing injury.

The Peace Officers Research Association of California has also set up a fundraiser.