Maybe it's a sign...Facebook and Instagram experience outages this Thanksgiving

If you were trying to share Thanksgiving photos Thursday you may have noticed that both Facebook and Instagram have been suffering outages.

Instagram acknowledged the issue, noting on Twitter that “some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram.” The company said it was “working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

The Verge reports there are widespread claims of problems across the globe, with users saying they’re unable to post to Facebook or view stories on Instagram (where outages seem to be worst). There have even been some reports of problems with Messenger, too.

According to DownDetector, Instagram seems to be suffering the worst in central Europe, with #InstagramDown trending on Twitter in the UK, while Facebook users are reporting outages right across the US.

Given that America is celebrating Thanksgiving Thursday, a day of giving thanks and sacrifice for the blessing of the harvest and of the preceding year, maybe it's a sign to back away from the screens and enjoy the company around you.

So far, the problems have only been going on for a few hours.