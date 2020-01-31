Mayor Breed says safety a priority at San Francisco 49ers celebrations

While the 49ers prepare for the big game in Miami the city of San Francisco is preparing here in the Bay Area.

San Francisco is no stranger to cheering on the 49ers, the city celebrated in style as the 49ers dominated the Packers in the NFC Championship just weeks ago, but city leaders say some fans took it too far. Now the city is gearing up for another watch party, and asking the 49ers faithful to party smart.

"Safety has to be the priority," said Mayor London Breed. "We don't want a happy occasion celebration to turn into anything that creates a challenge, someone is hurt or other experiences."

It was just six years ago when Giants fans poured into the streets, vandalizing cars and causing mayhem in the streets. San Francisco's police chief saying he doesn't want a repeat of that behavior, and confirming there will be additional patrols looking for drunk drivers, officers in every neighborhood throughout the city.

The chief said the side shows and vandalism that took place after the NFC championship game will not be tolerated.

"When it goes from celebratory exuberance to criminal behavior, setting fires vandalizing property, that's when we have to come in and try to maintain order," said San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott.

The mayor playing her cards close to her vest about any parade plans in the near future, only saying the city has a lot of experience in that area.

"The fact is, we're not going to talk about a parade until this game has been won," said Mayor Breed. "And then put out whatever details necessary to inform the public as to what might happen."

Keeping in line with the mayor, KTVU won't be making any predictions, but Market Street, could be very busy and very crowded on Tuesday or Wednesday this coming week if things go well for the 49ers in Miami.

