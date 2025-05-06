Mayor-elect Barbara Lee shares priorities in 1st sit-down since winning special election

The Brief Oakland mayor-elect Barbara Lee sat down for her first interview since she won a special election. Lee is making public safety her top priority. The mayor-elect is clear-eyed about the challenges facing the city including a major budget deficit.



Oakland mayor-elect Barbara Lee said she’s ready for the next chapter of her political career, while being clear-eyed about the challenges facing the city. In her first sit-down since she won a special election, Lee said she’s encouraged and excited about tackling challenges with the community. The long-time East Bay representative beat out former councilmember Loren Taylor in a close race that saw Oakland split along geographic lines.

Oakland's challenges

"There’s a divide based on race, based on class, people who can afford to live in one place. We know the equity issues," said Lee. "But I have always represented people who did not vote for me. I want to deliver services and make it clean, make it safe for everyone."

Lee inherits a city that faces numerous challenges including a $270 million budget deficit over the next two years. Lee said she worked closely with interim Mayor Kevin Jenkins on a budget proposal that calls for cuts to mostly vacant city jobs, while prioritizing public safety money.

"People don’t feel safe, they don’t believe it," said Lee. "It’s my duty and responsibility that we make sure every neighborhood and every individual in Oakland feels safe and has a mayor and city council working on a public safety plan."

Crime statistics & police staffing

By the numbers:

Lee says the plan needs to be comprehensive. The latest Oakland Police Department numbers show crime is down 35% year-to-date, but the mayor-elect says more needs to be done. This includes her goal of hiring more officers. During her campaign, Lee said she was focused on getting to 700 cops through Measure NN, but eventually would like to see the force up to 850 officers.

"It’s going to take a while, but in this budget, we have three academies, we have to look at efficiencies within the police department," said Lee. "Crime prevention, and Ceasefire and alternatives to policing have got to part of the strategy. Until we get to 850, we have to make sure that Oakland Is safe."

Lee’s also focused on helping small business owners feel safe after many have expressed frustration with frequent break-ins or violence. We played a message from the owner of Pierre Pierre, after a shooting injured two people at the upscale restaurant last week. He told KTVU, "This can’t keep happening, and we’re not just going to give up, but this can’t keep happening, we have to do something.

Lee agreed with the business owner. "He’s right and it can’t go on like this. That’s why public safety is the top priority for myself, top priority for everyone in this city. We have ways that we can begin to look at how we secure our small business."

Property taxes & the president

The budget also proposes a new property tax increase that could generate $40 million a year. Lee supports the idea.

"Even though I know we’ve overtaxed, but we have many challenges in Oakland," said Lee. "The people of Oakland have stood firm in making our city clean and safe, and a livable city."

The progressive stalwart continues to be a vocal opponent of the president, but said she’ll work to ensure Oakland receives federal funding, as the Trump administration continues to slash government spending.

"If there’s a dollar left, I’ll find it," said Lee. "I intend to work as hard as I can to bring every federal dollar knowing they’re dismantling the federal government."

What's next:

Lee won a partial term. Another mayoral election will be held in November 2026 – the mayor-elect not tipping her hand about her future plans.

"Everyone asks me that, and I’m saying let me prove myself," said Lee. "If I’m doing a good job, voters will let me know that, if I’m not, they’ll let me know that also, so yes, I want to run."

The mayor-elect will be sworn-in later in May at a city council meeting.

You can watch the full extended interview on our YouTube page, here.