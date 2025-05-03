Bullets fly at upscale Oakland restaurant

article

An investigation is underway in Oakland after a shooting inside an upscale restaurant injured two people.

Officers responded to multiple calls Friday night at the southern cuisine restaurant Pierre Pierre on 13th Street near the Tribune Tower.

A video posted Saturday on Instagram by chef and owner Cleashaun Hill shows what appeared to be blood on the floor and tables turned over.

Pierre Pierre was the scene of a shooting in Oakland.

According to a GoFundMe posted by Hill, a man and a woman were shot and are both reportedly in stable condition.

It's currently unclear what led to the shooting or how many suspects were involved.

Local perspective:

Hill said in his fundraiser that the money raised will be used to enhance security and crisis response efforts for future operations and to also relocate Pierre Pierre to a safer area.

KTVU reached out to both Hill and the Oakland Police Department, and this post will be updated if a response is received.