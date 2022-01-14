Mayor London Breed slams SF Board of Supervisors

Mayor London Breed is getting frustrated with San Francisco's Board of Supervisors

Breed called some members of the board hypocrites for saying they wanted to create new homes and care for those who are homeless at the same time they refuse to approve development projects that could relieve the city's housing crunch.

Breed also said she "would remove the Board of Supervisors" when asked what obstacles she would like to get rid of.

She made the comments on a podcast with The New York Times.

Later, she backpedaled, saying that San Francisco needs the Board of Supervisors but wants people in those roles who will do what is right instead of focusing on being re-elected.

