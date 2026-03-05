Mayor Lurie unharmed in Tenderloin 'attack'; SFPD officer, part of security detail, injured

article

The Brief Mayor Lurie's vehicle was reportedly attacked as it drove though the Tenderloin Thursday night. The mayor was not harmed but a member of his security detail, an SFPD officer, was injured, the SFPOA said. We have reached out to the San Francisco Police Department for more details.



Mayor Daniel Lurie is unharmed after his vehicle was reportedly attacked as it drove through the Tenderloin Thursday evening. A member of his security detail was injured, officials say.

What we know:

When KTVU asked the mayor's office for comment on what happened, a spokesperson said, "There was an altercation this evening involving the mayor’s security detail. The mayor was not involved. We appreciate our SFPD officers for their quick response and for keeping our city safe every day."

They pointed to the San Francisco Police Department for more details. KTVU has reached out but has not heard back.

However, the president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association said Lurie was not injured in the "violent incident."

"We are grateful that the officers assigned to the mayor’s security detail acted swiftly and courageously to protect him in a dangerous and unpredictable situation," Louis Wong's vague statement read, without offering details of what happened.

"One of our members was injured during the attack. We are thankful for the rapid response of additional SFPD officers who quickly arrived on scene to assist and bring the situation under control," Wong said. He concluded by wishing the officer involved a "full and speedy recovery."

Mission Local posted photos of the altercation that show one man on the ground in handcuffs, surrounded by SFPD officers. They reported the mayor's vehicle was blocked by three people and that the mayor asked them to move. One initially complied, but ended up getting into an altercation with a member of the mayor's security detail who was left bloodied. They reported at least one arrest.

We will update this story with any new information we receive. This is a developing story.

The Source San Francisco Police Officers Association statement, a spokesperson from the Mayor's Office, and reporting by Mission Local