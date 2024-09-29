McClymonds High School reunion turns deadly following shooting

article

The annual McClymonds High School reunion at DeFremery Park in West Oakland turned deadly after an alumnus was killed during the festivities Saturday evening.

A 38-year-old man, days shy of his 39th birthday, was killed following a shooting during the high school reunion around 7:30 p.m. at 1651 Adeline Street, Oakland police said.

He was taken to a local hospital following the shooting, where he died.

The shooting marks Oakland's 70th homicide for the year.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao condemned the violence Sunday during a press release and in an additional statement.

"I am deeply saddened there was a shooting at the McClymonds Alumni Action Committee reunion picnic at DeFremery Park. We will not tolerate this type of violence, especially at a peaceful annual gathering…My heart is with the family of the victim and the entire McClymonds and West Oakland community," Thao said.

Hundreds were present when the shooting took place at the center of the park, police said.

Police said they believe there may have been more than one shooter.

The school has hosted the event for decades. It's unclear if the shooting was targeted, but police said the man was an alumnus of McClymonds High School.

There were no other reported injuries.

McClymonds High School Principal Darielle Davis said the school will have additional staff for mental health support and security.

During a press conference Sunday morning, Davis assured the campus was safe.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.