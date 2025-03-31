Measles in San Mateo County, 5 other California counties have confirmed cases

The Brief San Mateo County health officials have confirmed one case of measles so far. Measles is very contagious and can be spread through the air. Measles is widespread in many parts of the world, including Europe, Africa and Asia.



San Mateo County Health officials say there is now at least one confirmed case of measles, which was reported in February after the person traveled internationally.

There is no further risk to the public, but with people traveling for spring break and other overseas trips, county health officials are asking people to be aware and take precautions.

Though California has one of the highest measles vaccination rates in the country, cases are still being reported throughout the state. There are cases in six different counties, including San Mateo County.

So far this year, there have been 378 measles cases reported across the United States, surpassing the total number of cases from the year before. Twelve states have reported outbreaks, including in California.

"First, there are a lot of measles around the world, so when people travel, they can bring it back to the U.S. The second thing is that there’s been an increase in the number of under-vaccinated and unvaccinated people," said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a UCSF Infectious Diseases specialist.

What we know:

According to the California Department of Public Health, as of March 11 there have been eight confirmed measles cases across the state.

County health officials say the person in San Mateo County had recently traveled out of the country.

Measles is a contagious viral disease that can be spread up to four days before and after any rash appears on the skin.

"Measles is one of the most transmissible infections we know about. So, if the conditions are right, it can really spread like wildfire, which is happening in Texas and neighboring states," said Chin-Hong.

Why you should care:

Chin-Hong says California has one of the highest measles vaccination rates in the country at 95%.

Still, as of March 25, eight measles cases have been confirmed in these counties: San Mateo, Fresno, Los Angeles, Orange, Placer and Toulumne. Some symptoms include a cough, runny nose, pink eye or rash on the face or along the hairline. If you are unvaccinated, measles can also cause pneumonia, brain swelling, hospitalization or sometimes death.

"Like in California, where we have higher vaccination rates, they’re only happening in very small pockets. But, if vaccination continues to be under threat over time, you can expect that these pockets, even in California, will get bigger," said Chin-Hong.

Chin-Hong said that for the first time in 50 years, a child died from measles in Texas this year.

The California Department of Public Health also recommends that you be vaccinated for measles if you’re planning to travel out of the country.