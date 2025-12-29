Measles case confirmed in East Bay, possible exposure at shopping mall, health officials warn

The Brief Health officials in the East Bay announced a confirmed case of measles on Monday. The person was contagious between Dec. 17 and Dec. 24, health officials said.



If you went shopping at Macy's or Anthropologie in Walnut Creek in the lead up to Christmas, you may have been exposed to measles, Contra Costa County health officials announced Monday.

Locations of possible measles exposure in Contra Costa County

What we know:

According to health officials, a measles case was confirmed on Dec. 24 in Contra Costa County. Officials said the person was contagious between Dec. 17 and Dec. 24. Contra Costa Health said people may have been exposed to measles at the following locations:

Anthropologie at 1149 South Main Street, Walnut Creek on Dec. 17 or Dec. 19

Macy's at 320 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek on Dec. 18

ALO at 1292 Broadway Plaza, Suite 1106, Walnut Creek on Dec. 18

Apple Store at 1200 South Main Street, Walnut Creek on Dec. 18

STAT Med at 3799 Mount Diablo Boulevard, #100, Lafayette on Dec. 21

Kaiser Permanente Emergency Department at 1425 South Main Street, Walnut Creek on Dec. 23 and Dec. 24.

Shaded street with retail stores at Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, California, April 8, 2025. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

"People who were at these locations during the dates listed above may be at risk of developing measles, especially if unvaccinated, pregnant or immunocompromised," Contra Costa Health said in a statement.

Measles symptoms can surface anywhere from seven to 21 days after being exposed, the county said.

"If you were at these locations during these times, you should confirm with your healthcare provider that you have been fully vaccinated against measles or have had measles infection in the past," Contra Costa Health said.

Measles is a respiratory virus that can stay in the air and on surfaces for over an hour after a contagious person leaves the area.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough, a runny nose, red eyes and a rash, health officials said.

Featured article