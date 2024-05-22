Mega Millions ticket worth nearly $1 million sold in California

Feeling lucky?

No tickets matched all six numbers for the jackpot in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, so the jackpot continues to swell. Right now, it's sitting at an estimated $453 million for Friday's drawing.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 2, 5, 8, 28, 69, and Powerball 14.

Although there was no jackpot winner, one person in California matched five numbers, according to the California Lottery. That lucky ticket is worth a whopping $943,692 and was sold at Asia Gift located at 761 W. Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park.

The next Mega Millions jackpot drawing is this Friday.

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, a process that is identical to Powerball with their payouts.



