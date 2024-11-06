Mega Millions ticket worth more than $1.2M sold in California

article

The Brief A Mega Millions ticket worth more than $1.2M was sold at a California liquor store. The lucky ticket matched five numbers in Tuesday's drawing. It did not hit the Mega number.



Election Day was a very lucky day for a Mega Millions lottery player who purchased a winning ticket worth more than $1.2 million in California.

The ticket matched all but the Mega number in Tuesday night’s drawing, state lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were 2, 24, 25, 52, 58, and 9 (Mega).

The lucky ticket was sold in the Central Valley at Lake Liquor in the city of Woodlake in Tulare County.

The business will receive a bonus of more than $6,000 for selling the ticket, according to the California Lottery.

No one matched all six numbers to hit the Mega Millions jackpot.

That means the jackpot balloons to an estimated $334 million for Friday’s drawing.

The odds of hitting all five numbers and the Mega are one in more than 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in California and 44 other states plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 8 p.m.