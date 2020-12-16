Member of Canadian Navy presumed dead off coast of San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - A member of the Royal Canadian Navy is presumed dead after reportedly falling overboard off the coast of San Francisco.
Search teams, including the Alameda Coast Guard, spent the past two days searching for Master Sailor Duane Earle, who fell into the water on Monday, about 575 miles west of San Francisco and the search was called off Tuesday night.
The ship and its crew are heading back to port in British Columbia where an investigation will continue.