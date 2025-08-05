Menlo Park baseball team faces setback in bid for trip to Little League World Series

A tough loss Monday for the Alpine All-Stars, a team of 12-and-under baseball players from Menlo Park, in their quest for a spot in the Little League World Series.

The Northern California champions came up just short in a 4-3 defeat to Hawaii at the West Region Tournament in San Bernardino.

The loss pushes Alpine into the elimination bracket, where they’ll now face Southern California on Wednesday.

A win would set up a rematch against Hawaii in Thursday’s championship game.

The winner of that game then goes on to Williamsport, Pennsylvania to compete in the Little League World Series.

In Menlo Park on Monday, dozens of fans packed The Dutch Goose bar to watch the game live on national television.

Among them was Matty Brennan, a young Alpine League player.

"It’s just so fun watching my teammates play," said Brennan. "They’re really good. Like they play baseball 24/7."

Also among those in the crowd was Aldo Dossola Sr., grandfather of Alpine All-Star Dylan Dossola.

"It’s really special for me, because I’ve never been able to do something like this," said Aldo Dossola Sr.

Matt Sheehan, a former Alpine League coach and current parent, said this team’s success is the product of years of hard work.

"It takes years to get really good at this sport, and the kids that are on this team have been dedicated for a long time," said Sheehan.



