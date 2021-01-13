Menlo Park teenager reported missing

article

A teenager from Menlo Park has been reported missing, police said.

Wynne Lee, a 14-year-old who identifies as male, is missing according to a tweet from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Photo: SMCSheriff

Lee, who is Asian, was last seen Monday at 3 a.m. when he hired a car service to take him to San Francisco. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown eyes and pink hair.

He was last seen wearing a tan sweater with the word "NASA" on it and blue pants.

Photo: SMCSheriff

Advertisement

Lee may go by the nickname "Sage", according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Barker at (650) 474-1243.