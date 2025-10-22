Meta reportedly cuts hundreds of AI roles
MENLO PARK, Calif. - Meta is reportedly cutting hundreds of jobs in its artificial intelligence division, even as it continues hiring for one of its superintelligence labs.
Axios first reported the job cuts, which are part of Meta’s broader restructuring effort to streamline its AI operations.
Memo from leadershop explains move
What they're saying:
"By reducing the size of our team, fewer conversations will be required to make a decision, and each person will be more load-bearing and have more scope and impact," Meta Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang wrote in a memo obtained by Axios.
FAIR and Infrastructure Teams Affected
The cuts primarily impact roles within Meta’s FAIR AI research and products teams, including those working on the Meta AI assistant, along with its AI infrastructure unit.
However, the newly formed TBD Lab appears to be unaffected, as Meta is still hiring for that division.
Employees notified this week
Wang told employees they would learn by Wednesday morning if their positions were eliminated.
Wang encouraged affected workers to apply for other roles within the company, noting that internal hires were possible.