"Meta Store": Facebook parent-company to launch first in-person retail store

article

Facebook's parent company, Meta, will be launching its first brick and mortar store next week in Burlingame, Meta announced.

The "Meta Store" is set to open on May 9 and will provide customers with hands-on experience with some of the company's hardware products, including Meta Portal for video calling, Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses, and Meta Quest 2, a virtual reality headset, Meta wrote in a statement.

SEE ALSO: Meta spent record $26.8 million to keep the Zuckerberg family safe

The store is strategically placed next to the company's Reality Labs HQ, where they are working to build a metaverse, according to the social media giant.

Advertisement

Along with the new in-person retail store, a new online shop has been created to purchase all the Meta products.