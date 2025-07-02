Mexico heading to the Concacaf Gold Cup Final after beating Honduras

A much-anticipated soccer match between Mexico and Honduras was played at Levi's Stadium on Wednesday night. Mexico ultimately came out on top in the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals, winning 1-0.

Second time the two teams played against each other

What we know:

It was only the second matchup between the two teams in the Gold Cup semifinals. The last time they faced off in a semifinal was in 2011, when Mexico won 2-0.

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority ushered eager fans to and from Wednesday’s match, with extra trains scheduled.

Friendly competition

What they're saying:

Fans tailgated ahead of the match, and there was some friendly competition at play.

"I just came here to support my country and see what happens. It’s going to be a very difficult game, but we still have hope," said Carlos Maldonado, a Honduras fan.

Maldonado tailgated with his best friend, Randy, who happens to be a Mexico fan.

"We like him; he makes our food. It’s good energy, they’re best friends," said Randy's son, Miguel.

Jack’s, a sports bar in San Jose, was ready for a big crowd.

The owner of Jack’s, Jordan Trigg, has been a soccer fan for more than two decades.

"I just want a Mexico-U.S. final right? Who doesn’t? Awesome for business, awesome for soccer," Trigg said.

Mexico will go on to play against the U.S. in the final on Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston. That match can be streamed on KTVU Fox 2.