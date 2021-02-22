Mibach Recipes- Mike’s family favorites!

article

Slow Cooker Dijon Thyme Pork Tenderloin

Ingredients:

2 1-1 ½ lb. pork tenderloins, trimmed

One packet onion soup mix

Few dashes Worcestershire sauce

¼- ½ cup dry white wine

½ cup chicken broth (low sodium is best since the onion soup mix is salty)

2 cloves garlic

2-3 sprigs fresh thyme or about 2 tablespoons dried thyme

¼- ½ cup Dijon mustard

Pepper

Cornstarch to thicken sauce

Season the tenderloins generously with pepper. Place all ingredients except onion soup mix in slow cooker. Sprinkle the soup mix evenly over the tenderloin and place thyme sprigs on top. Cook on low for 4 hours. Once cooked through, take tenderloins out and pour sauce in to a small saucepan. Take about 1-2 tablespoons cornstarch and mix with about the same amount of cold water to form a slurry. Add to sauce to thicken and boil for a few minutes. If too thick or not enough sauce, add in more chicken broth, wine and water. Season to taste. Pour back in slow cooker and place tenderloins in sauce until ready to serve. Serve sliced with jus. Leftover tenderloin is great shredded for tacos, pozole or pork sugo.

For a fall alternative, add in fresh apple juice and chopped apples when adding to the slow cooker.

Easy Roasted Whole Chicken

Ingredients:

1 4-5 lb whole chicken

1 stick of butter

Dried herbs of your preference. Usually it is garlic powder, paprika, thyme, sage, rosemary and salt and pepper. Don’t be shy on the seasoning.

Half a lemon

Celery, carrot and onion for inside the cavity.

Any fresh herbs on hand. Oregano, rosemary, thyme and parsley are good choices.

Optional: Root vegetables of choice. Great choices include baby red potatoes, parsnip, carrots, sweet potatoes, onions, and butternut squash.

Take chicken out 30 min- 1 hour before prepping. Melt whole stick of butter and mix with dried herbs. Set aside and prep your chicken. Rinse and drain well. Pat dry. Season generously with salt and pepper. Rub the seasoned butter under the skin and over the entire outside of the chicken, including in the cavity. Stuff with half a lemon, carrot, onion, celery and fresh herbs. Place in a roasting pan (on a rack or directly on top of the root vegetables if using). Bake at 350 degrees for approximately 1 ½- 2 hours. Once finished, remove chicken to let rest and transfer vegetables to a serving bowl. Heat any pan juices and add chicken broth, water and/or dry white wine to make a jus. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Slice chicken, serve with veggies, jus and a salad or vegetables.

The leftover chicken carcass makes an easy homemade chicken broth in the Instant Pot. Cover with water. Add apple cider vinegar, carrot, onion and celery. Also throw in herbs of choice, typically turmeric, garlic and ginger. Set timer on manual function for 120 minutes allow to release naturally. Once cool, strain broth and portion in 1-2 cups portions and store in a freezer friendly Ziploc bag or container.