Michelin-star restaurant, Osito, shuts down due to 'SF economy'

Fine-dining restaurant Osito, in the heart of San Francisco's Mission District, closed its doors for good on Sunday.

The final meal at the Michelin-starred restaurant was served during their Mother's Day brunch.

Founder and chef Seth Stowaway cited the city's economy as a reason for the restaurant's closure.

"Unfortunately, the economy in San Francisco does not always make it sustainable for restaurants, and for that reason, we must close our doors," Stowaway said.

The restaurant opened on 18th Street in San Francisco in 2021, and in less than a year, earned its first Michelin Star.

"We are proud of the restaurant that we created and grew from the ground up in 2021...we’ve been proud of the food and service that we were able to provide our guests. While the restaurant had seen many iterations throughout the years, this was a great restaurant. I am full of joy that we are closing our doors at a time where we are busy and serving things we are super proud of," he said.

Osito was reportedly San Francisco's only "100% live-fire fine dining experience," a description of the restaurant read.

What's next:

While Osito is closing, Stowaway said diners will "hear more from [them] in the future."

