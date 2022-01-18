Michelle Go vigil in San Francisco reminds attacks on AAPI community are still happening

San Francisco's Asian American community came together Tuesday night to remember the woman senselessly killed while waiting for her train.

It's unclear if race was a factor in her death, but many said it is a reminder of the recent violence against the Asian American community.

"Every time we have an event like this that happens, I boil in anger for days," said Amy Lee who organized the gathering.

About one hundred people attended the candlelight vigil in memory of Michelle Alyssa Go, the Bay Area native killed at a New York City subway station.

Community leaders, friends and co-workers of the 40-year-old gathered at Portsmouth Square in San Francisco Chinatown.

They're trying to come to terms with what happened.

"It could have been any of us right," said a co-worker of Go's who wished to remain anonymous," She was just so incredibly smart, sweet, caring and thoughtful."

Go's family said she loved life and enjoyed traveling.

She lived in New York City and worked for Deloitte as a consultant helping other companies with mergers and acquisitions.

"She was always the light in the room. She was a leader," said Garry Tan, a friend of Go's .

But her life was taken suddenly and senselessly Saturday morning.

Police said a homeless man pushed her from behind, shoving her to her death in front of a train.

It's unclear what his motive was.

The killing has shocked people and served as a sad reminder of other attacks on the AAPI community.

"Made me angry and sad and frustrated, the news that another Asian woman being killed. It broke my heart," said Steve Hong with the SF Chinese Congregational Church who attended the vigil but did not know go.

"If you see an elder who might be at risk, you can verbally warn them before anything happens," said Lee who addressed the crowd. She's the founder of Dear Community, a self-described grassroots movement dedicated to increasing engagement in the AAPI community. .

"It hits you when you do everyday things," said Lee, "I wanted to do something to show people that this is still something that's happening."

Friends of the Go family came to pay their respects and find comfort.

"What was a shame is that for 10 years, she was an advocate for the homeless and it was a homeless person that was her attacker," said Linda Chao.

"We should be able to walk down the street without fear of being assaulted or spit upon or getting cursed at," said Nancy Tung, a community activist who was among the speakers at the vigil.

The organizer urged people to donate their time in helping the vulnerable in the community.

Many at the vigil said it's important to let the public know the attacks on members of the AAPI community are still happening.

For more resources: https://stopaapihate.org/