A man from Michigan faces federal charges after allegedly threatening Bay Area Congressman John Garamendi.

Neil Matthew Walter, 32, left a voicemail on Nov. 3 saying the congressman who represents Fairfield, Davis, and other areas was going to die, investigators said. Walter also posted online threats against FBI Director Christopher Wray, they said.

The threats mark the latest in what law enforcement said is a significant rise in threats against lawmakers.

Last month, a man broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home and "violently assaulted" her husband with a hammer in a targeted attack, authorities said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom brought up recent threats and violence during California Economic Summit last month, citing all the "polarization" and "scapegoating" in the country. He said the attack on Pelosi was yet another example of the dangerous consequences of the divisive and hateful rhetoric.

"Those who are using their platforms to incite violence must be held to account," Newsom said. "Our leaders should never fear for their safety and the safety of their families in serving the people they were elected to represent – not in their homes, not at the U.S. Capitol, not anywhere."

Walter is being held without bail. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.