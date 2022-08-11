Microtransit options booming in San Francisco post-pandemic

If it seems like you're seeing more and more electric scooters and bikes out on the roads you're not wrong. With high gas prices and people returning to work, micro-transit options are booming.

Electric bikes and electric scooters are taking their place on the roads right alongside cars, trucks and SUVs.

"I use it to get everywhere," said Royal Howard. "This is my only transportation as of right now."

Howard says his scooter is more fun and less expensive than a car.

"You don't gotta pay for insurance, or registration or any of that," said Howard. "Once you buy it you're not going to pay for gas or anything."

More and more of the microtransit vehicles are hitting the streets. It's a trend that the metropolitan transportation commission has noted as well.

"It is not your imagination," said John Goodwin from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

Experts say the vehicles are being used in dense urban environments to avoid traffic and parking hassles. They're also being used in suburbs as part of a commute to get to and from mass transit.

"It gets down to convenience, by eliminating the need to buy gas, by eliminating the need to find parking it makes mobility easier," said Goodwin.

André Sublett says portability was a big reason why he used his scooter to get to and from work.

"They're easy to fold up, you can stuff them under your desk or in your closet when you get home," said Sublett. "And like you said, they're eco-friendly, gas is expensive."

All of this means business is booming for relative newcomer Fluidfreeride, where they specialize in selling and servicing electric scooters.

Sam Mollica says customers are looking for cost-effective options to get around.

"I think it will continue to be a bigger and bigger part of our world as gasoline continues to become more expensive and more and more people are interested in having a greener commute," said Mollica. "If we can replace car trips with electric scooter trips I think that's a win."

One thing experts agree on as we see more and more small powered vehicles out there; they belong on the road not the sidewalk. Safety and disability advocates say they want to make sure the sidewalks stay available as a safe space for pedestrians.