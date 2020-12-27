Midpeninsula open space honored for service during pandemic

article

The Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District has received a medal from the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors for exemplary service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district's preserves remain open to safely offer outdoor recreation for the community.

"We are honored to receive this award, which is a great testament of the continued dedication and commitment of our agency and staff," Midpen General Manager Ana Maria Ruiz said in a statement. "We will continue to do all that we can to keep our preserves open safely for the community to enjoy and find much needed respite in nature."

The district also encourages the public to explore nature close home and has developed a growing list of "nature at home" resources to learn about nature through virtual tours, family-friendly nature activities and environmental education resources. Find out more about virtual nature resources at openspace.org/virtual-nature.

The district has a connected greenbelt of nearly 65,000 acres of public open space in San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties.

