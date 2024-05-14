8 killed, 38 hospitalized in migrant bus crash in Marion County, Florida: officials

Eight people were killed and 38 others were injured when a migrant bus collided with a pickup truck in Marion County on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. on SR-40, west of SW 148 Court, between Dunnellon and Ocala.

Troopers said a 2010 International Bus transporting 53 farmworkers and a 2001 Ford Ranger truck collided, for unknown reasons, in a sideswipe manner.

After the collision, the bus traveled off the roadway through a nearby fence and overturned.

Thirty-eight people injured in the crash were taken to local hospitals, according to Marion County Fire Rescue. Eight of them are listed in critical condition, while the other 30 have non-life-threatening injuries.

"Today, we faced a tragic incident on West Highway 40 in Ocala with a devastating bus wreck. It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the loss of eight lives," said Marion County Fire Chief James Banta. "I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the 35 MCFR units that promptly responded to the emergency. I also want to thank our partners at the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Emergency Management, HCA Ocala, Advent Health Ocala, and the Marion County Public School system for their invaluable assistance in transporting 45 patients to local hospitals. Their coordinated efforts were crucial in managing this crisis."

SR-40 is currently shut down from S.W. 180th Avenue Road to S.W. 140th Avenue.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said the area will be closed for an "extended period of time" as crews investigate.

AdventHealth Ocala said they are providing the media staging area due to the crash scene being cleared. They issued the following statement about the incident:

"Our prayers are with all those affected by the tragic bus accident in Ocala this morning. AdventHealth is currently treating 16 patients, with 12 in our main emergency department at AdventHealth Ocala and four at AdventHealth Timber Ridge ER. Our immediate priority is to provide exceptional medical care to those injured, and compassionate support to our patients and their loved ones. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available."

Alternate routes

Drivers wishing to head eastbound on SR-40 can take U.S. 41 northbound to West CR-328, then take West CR-328 eastbound back to SR-40, FDOT said.

Westbound SR-40 drivers can take West CR-328 westbound to U.S. 41, then take U.S. 41 southbound back to SR-40.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.