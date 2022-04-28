Mike Mibach promoted to evening anchor for KTVU Fox 2

KTVU's Mornings on 2 anchor, Mike Mibach, has been promoted to evening anchor.

Mibach will begin co-anchoring the weeknight newscasts at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. alongside Julie Haener on May 2.

A native of San Francisco, Mibach has been with KTVU since 2005, most recently serving as a Mornings on 2 co-anchor.

"KTVU has been a part of my life for nearly five decades; from growing up in the Bay Area as a viewer, and for the last 17 years as a reporter and anchor," Mibach said. "It’s an absolute honor to be trusted to deliver stories in a way that continues the legacy of journalistic excellence for which KTVU has always been known."

During his illustrious tenure at KTVU, he has anchored the weekday, and weekend morning shows, "KTVU Fox 2 News at Noon," and "KTVU News at 4 p.m." and been a news reporter.

"It has been an honor and absolute privilege to wake up with you every morning, to deliver the news, to talk about life, to share stories," Mibach said Thursday as he told viewers about his new role. "I know you have options and I thank you from the bottom of my heart to allow us into your homes day in and day out."

Earlier in his career, Mibach reported for KVOA in Tucson, Arizona and WIBW in Topeka, Kansas.

Advertisement

"Mike is a dedicated storyteller who cares deeply about the community and our role as journalists in the Bay Area," said Amber Eikel, the station's vice president and news director. "I'm proud to have him on our team and look forward to him representing our work and values on ‘The 10 o'clock News.’"