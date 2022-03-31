Military veterans celebrated with 'Honor Flight Bay Area'

article

Two dozen military veterans – including seven men who served in WWII – are heading off to Washington, D.C. on Thursday to visit memorials and monuments made in their honor.

The flight out of San Francisco International Airport is courtesy of Alaska Airlines and the trip is free for these veterans through "Honor Flight Bay Area."

There are also volunteers know as guardians who go with them to make sure they have the best experience possible.

This flight usually happens every year but because of the pandemic it was canceled for the last two years.

Last year they had a virtual celebration instead.

The veterans and their flying companions have a few days of exploring D.C. before coming back on Sunday.

Advertisement