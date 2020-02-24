Mill Valley pot delivery seeks green light, schools oppose

Marin County is poised to approve its latest cannabis delivery service against the wishes of one of its biggest school districts.

The board of the 5,000 student Tamalpais Unified School District voted Monday night to send an opposition letter to county supervisors.

In it they express concern about Elite Herbs' application to open a delivery-only pot business at 25 Evergreen Avenue in Mill Valley.

The location is less than a mile from Tamalpais High School.

"The students know that and the messaging it sends, 'what is okay, what isn't okay?, should we be using cannabis?'", said Superintendent Tara Taupier.

The site is a commercial building, centrally located, but on the edge of Mill Valley's city boundary.

Marin County has narrowed a pool of applicants to four, each being allowed to set up a storage and delivery operation.

San Rafael has two approved sites, one near the Civic Center, and one in Lucas Valley.

The Mill Valley facility would be the third, serving medical customers only and no walk-ins.

"We're following all the rules, we're meeting all the guidelines," said Elite Herbs co-founder Travis Perkins, who addressed the school board before the vote.

Perkins says he has a teenage daughter at Tam High himself, so understands the concerns, but that the Evergreen Ave. location meets the county's stringent requirements.

"Only staff will be going in and out, there will be zero foot traffic from the public and they won't even know we're there," said Perkins.

Other tenants in the complex express doubt about cannabis moving in.

"It's troubling it's being thrown at us without any type of warning," said tax accountant Scott Billings, describing a mix of medical and professional offices.

Billings wonders how the pot business will be compatible with a tutoring center and a therapy practice with young patients.

He also worries about crime and drivers getting robbed.

"If they're delivery only, they could find a place that doesn't need to be this close to town, they can drive a little further, go to an area that feels more unincorporated," said Billings.

The school board concludes the letter by asking supervisors to deny the application.

It notes the area is "heavily traveled" by students, who already use cannabis more than tobacco.

And trustees touch on cannabis having a depressive effect, and harming the development of adolescent brains, hindering academic achievement and social engagement.

They are also concerned that the delivery-only business might be allowed to dispense as a storefront in the future.

"If the rules change then all of a sudden you've got a retailer right there," said Taupier.

"Even if you can't walk in and buy, it's still a location, it's still a known entity in the community and we're concerned about the messaging we send our young people."

The decision rests with Marin County Supervisors, meeting at 2:30 pm Tuesday, as county staff recommends approval.

"We've worked really hard, really long and we're ready to serve the county," said Perkins, hoping for a green light.



