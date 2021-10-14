Millbrae man arrested on suspicion of running multiple brothels, illegal marijuana grow

article

San Mateo County Sheriff's detectives arrested a 51-year-old Millbrae man believed to have been running numerous brothels and illegal marijuana growing operations in residential neighborhoods of the county.

Following an investigation that ended Oct. 5, detectives arrested Kevin Chao and served search warrants at numerous locations in Millbrae and Daly City.

Detectives said they seized numerous guns, thousands of dollars in cash, hundreds of marijuana plants and about 100 pounds of processed marijuana valued at an estimated $250,000.

Police booked Chao into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of multiple offenses, including pimping, pandering, conspiracy to commit a felony, cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sales.