The Brief Millbrae police chief Eamonn Allen turned police headquarters into a bedroom, and commutes to Idaho when he's off. The city had no knowledge of this until a building inspector discovered the makeshift bedroom. Supervisors are now calling for an independent investigation.



The president of the San Mateo County board of supervisors has called for an investigation into Millbrae's police chief, who has created a makeshift bedroom at police headquarters without the city's knowledge, and has a prime residence address in Idaho.

Investigation into troubled sheriff's office

Supervisor Dave Canepa said it likely would be days before the investigation began into Eamonn Allen. Supervisors are already busy with another law enforcement issue: appointing a new sheriff to replace embattled Christina Corpus.

Unclear if Allen is on the job

It is unclear if Allen is still on the job, after ABC7's investigative unit broke the exclusive story that he had been sleeping at the police station in Millbrae during the week and commuting to Idaho, roughly 650 miles away, when he's off. Millbrae is about a 40-minute drive south of San Francisco.

Public records show Allen used to live in Livermore, and now has a residence in Meridian, Idaho, about a 15-minute drive from Boise. Allen did not immediately respond on Wednesday to an email sent to his personal address.

Allen used to be a spokesman for the sheriff's office, until Corpus made him chief of Millbrae PD.

Efforts to find out if Allen is still chief for Millbrae PD were not immediately answered by Undersheriff Dan Perea, or the county executive's office.

The city of Millbrae contracts with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office for police services, and Allen is an employee of San Mateo County.

Allen's LinkedIn profile shows he has worked for the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office for 22 years.

LinkedIn profile of Eamonn Allen.

Corpus herself announced her retirement this month, hours after she was fired by the board of supervisors for allegedly violating conflict-of-interest laws and retaliating against deputies who challenged her authority. On Tuesday night, supervisors voted 3-2 to appoint a new sheriff in Corpus' place. Allen's situation was not on the agenda.

Millbrae had 'no knowledge'

Millbrae spokeswoman Annabelle Acosta confirmed to KTVU that the city had "no knowledge of the dwelling units inside the police station until a routine inspection found them."

She provided an Oct. 21 notice from a building inspector who wrote that Allen must stop using some of the police station rooms for sleeping, as bedrooms are not allowed until a permit and certificate of occupancy has been issued.

Acosta also said that one of the doors was not accessible to Millbrae staff as the locks had been replaced by the "police bureau without city knowledge. "

She shared pictures showing that it appears there were two separate living quarters in the police station, one with two beds and the other with one bed. It's not clear who was sleeping in both of those rooms. The photos show the bedrooms a mattress, desk and have no windows.

In addition, a bottle of alcohol was found on a shelf in one of the bedrooms, photos show.

Acosta said that it is Millbrae's policy for employees to not drink on the job or come to work under the influence of any substance, including alcohol. Using public property for personal needs or convenience is also against the city's ethics policy.

Living in town

According to ABC7 news, six other sheriff’s sergeants live in other states, including Idaho, Nevada, Texas and Tennessee. That includes two sergeants on the department’s bomb squad, which requires personnel to be able to respond to emergencies within an hour.

While the sheriff’s office does not have a policy explicitly barring deputies from living out of state, employees are required to report their primary addresses to the department, according to the county handbook. It's not clear if Allen or the other deputies have done that.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice study on the "dilemmas of police residency," authors concluded that police administrators and public officials interested in good community relations should consider the advantages of requiring officers to live in the community they patrol.

However, the study also noted that one of the negatives of that is that some officers might not be able to afford the cost of living in their community.

An inaccessible door at Millbrae PD. Photo: City of Millbrae

A makeshift bedroom set up at the Millbrae police station, 581 Magnolia. Photo: City of Millbrae

A makeshift bedroom set up at the Millbrae police station, 581 Magnolia. Photo: City of Millbrae



