Now that San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus is gone: What's next?

The Brief Undersheriff Dan Perea will serve as interim sheriff. The board of supervisors can appoint a new sheriff or hold a special election. Supervisor Dave Canepa wants to hold a special election as soon as possible.



Now that San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus has announced her retirement – hours after she was fired – many community members are wondering: What's next?

In an interview with KTVU on Wednesday morning, Board of Supervisor President Dave Canepa laid out his desires following the board's 5-0 vote on Tuesday to oust Corpus in an unprecedented sheriff removal process.

The supervisors decided to remove Corpus after retired Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge James Emerson released a 42-page advisory opinion, finding that Corpus violated conflict-of-interest laws and retaliated against deputies who challenged her authority.

None of these charges were criminal.

"Look, it's the first time in the state of California that this has ever been done," Canepa said of removing Corpus - one of the first two Latina sheriffs elected in California in 2022. "And so, make no mistake about it. The action that we took yesterday was historic, but necessary."

Undersheriff steps in

Effective immediately, Undersheriff Dan Perea will serve as the county's top law enforcement officer.

But Canepa wants to hold a special election as soon as legally possible to find a new sheriff – no matter the cost.

"We should afford the voters the right to choose their own sheriff," Canepa said. "I have an issue personally with any appointment when it comes to an elected official.

Canepa said he believes the county already has spent "tens of millions" of dollars on removing Corpus, including holding a $2.5-million March special election for Measure A, which began the sheriff removal process, in addition to the more than a dozen lawyers representing the county and Corpus in her battle to stay in office, at an unknown cost.

Corpus indicated she will file another wrongful termination suit in addition to the five other suits she's filed against the county in state and federal court.

There is no further option for her to appeal the supervisors' vote under the county’s charter amendment.

San Mateo County Supervisor Jackie Speier speaks at the sheriff's removal hearing. Oct. 14, 2025

Special election

Still, in Canepa's opinion, holding a special election to find a new sheriff would be "worth every penny."

Technically, the board of supervisors has 30 days to decide whether they want to appoint a new sheriff or hold an election, which has to be held within 140 days, which means a June election.

But Canepa wants an election sooner than that.

"I am against the June election," he said. "This department needs healing and the sooner that we get this on the ballot, the sooner we'll be able to heal with a sheriff that is duly elected by the people of San Mateo County who I have great confidence in."

KTVU reached out to the other supervisors on Wednesday to see how they felt about holding a special election but did not immediately hear back from them all. A staff member for Supervisor Lisa Gauthier deferred comment to a county spokesperson.

Push for independent oversight

Jim Lawrence, founder of a grassroots group called Fixin’ San Mateo County, is urging the supervisors to appoint an interim sheriff with the "clear understanding that he or she will not seek election at the end of this term."

At the same time, he said his group wants the supervisors to establish a permanent Office of Inspector General for the Sheriff’s Office.

The board "cannot—and should not—attempt to oversee law enforcement on its own," Lawrence said.

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to fire Sheriff Christina Corpus in historic vote. Oct. 14, 2025

Retirement vs. fired

Canepa said that as per county protocol, Corpus will be able to receive her pension, which includes 90% of her paycheck and benefits upon retirement.

He said he believes the amount would be the same if she had been fired as well.

She has served San Mateo County for 30 years.

"No, we're not going to fight her on it," he said. "But this is something that's kind of new to me. I'll be quite frank with you. I was not aware. I thought that once we had taken action that was it. That being said, I ended up finding out earlier in the day that she is allowed to retire. We don't want to be discriminatory to the sheriff. And so, she's entitled to her retirement pay and benefits."

The Source Supervisor Dave Canepa, Fixing San Mateo County, removal hearing testimony.



