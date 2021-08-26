Millennium tower pile installation paused for 1 month after building sinks another inch

The construction work that's underway to stop San Francisco's Millennium Tower from sinking further has reportedly been halted after the building unexpectedly sunk more in recent weeks.

The building sank another inch within a week, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Engineers also say there's been an increased rate of settling associated with the pile driving that's being done to try to stabilize the building.

The pile installation work will remain paused for up to four weeks as engineers try to figure out what's causing the increased rate of settling.

Millennium Tower opened to rave reviews in 2009-- but by 2016 engineers confirmed the building was sinking and leaning-- the latest reports showing the building has now sunk a foot and a half and is tilted 14 inches.

