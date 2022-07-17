Millions of dollars worth of jewelry stolen from armored truck traveling from San Mateo to Southern California

A jewelry show traveling from the Bay Area to Southern California was interrupted when an estimated $150 million dollars worth of jewelry was stolen from an armored truck.

According to KPIX, the jewelry was loaded into a Brink's vehicle last Sunday after being shown at the San Mateo Event Center, by the next morning, about 24 lockers belonging to about 18 vendors were gone. The gems – some of which were sapphire and 19-karat yellow gold – were going to be showcased at the International Gem and Jewelry Show in Pasadena, a direct-to-consumer jewelry show that sells loose gems, watches, and accessories.

KPIX confirmed the FBI is investigating the heist alongside the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Brinks says they are cooperating with investigators. "Earlier this week, a loss incident involving a Brink's vehicle occurred near Los Angeles," said Brinks. "We are working with law enforcement and we will fully reimburse our customers for the value of their assets that were stolen, in accordance with the terms of our contract."

The heist is devastating to vendors. "That's how I live. That's how I feed my kids," said a victim who did not want to give his name.

Some of the vendors have spent the last 40 years building up their inventory.

"It's their whole life. Some of these people are completely done at this point," said Brandy Swanson, International Gem and Jewelry Show manager.