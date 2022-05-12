Mills College deceived students with 'empty promises:' lawsuit

article

Two former Mills College students are suing the all-women's institution alleging the school "engaged in rampant deception" by merging with Northeastern University, according to a class action suit filed Wednesday in Alameda County.

Willa Cordrey, who had been trying to earn a master's degree in education, and Jenny Varner, who was studying art history, said that they were repeatedly promised Mills would stay open through the spring of 2023 and that their majors would be protected.

Instead, their hopes were dashed and futures put in peril when Mills decided to merge with Northeastern University, the plaintiff's attorneys, Bryan Schwartz Law and Nichols Kaster, contend.

In March 2021, Mills made a surprising announcement, saying it had to close because of dire financial problems and it stopped enrolling new students with plans to give out its last degrees in 2023.

But then after negotiations, Mills leadership finalized a deal to merge with Northeastern University in Boston and become co-ed, ending the college’s run as a private women’s college.

Both attorneys maintain that Mills College made empty promises to entice students to continue paying to attend the school, and who do not want to "simply continue" their studies somewhere else.

For example, English majors at Mills are now being told to join the communications program at Northeastern, the suit contends.

Efforts to reach Mills College were not immediately successful.

Cordrey is trying to find a college to transfer to. Varner is transferring to Lewis & Clark College.