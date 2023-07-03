Milpitas Library kicks off Taylor Swift-themed programs throughout July

article

To celebrate Taylor Swift's upcoming Santa Clara tour dates, Milpitas Library is filling in the blank spaces on its calendar with programming inspired by the pop superstar.

Throughout July, the library is calling all Swifties to gather on Thursday nights for themed programming called "Find Your Voice: Taylor's Version."

On July 6, attendees will make Swift-inspired friendship bracelets while listening to her music. The event follows the trend at Swift's concerts where fans swap beaded bracelets that spell out lyrics, song titles, or fandom inside jokes.

On July 13, the library is hosting a Swift-themed trivia night with prizes.

On July 20, fans can gather to sing along to music in the Eras Tour setlist, just about a week before Swift performs two sold-out nights at Levi's Stadium.

On July 27, the library will transform into a dance floor featuring a Swift era-themed costume contest, prizes, and lots of music.

Events have limited space, so registration is required. As of Monday, at least two of the events were full.

The series' audience is for children aged 5 to 16.

Swift's highly-anticipated Eras Tour comes to Levi's Stadium on July 28 and 29.