Milpitas police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at jewelry store
MILPITAS, Calif. - Milpitas police are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry Sunday evening.
A witness shared video with KTVU showing about a dozen people running into Lukfook Jewelry shortly before 5 p.m.
Police said the suspects used a car to break the front window of the store, then went inside and smashed display cases and stole jewelry.
Featured
The group was reportedly in and out in under a minute.
The suspects fled in several getaway vehicles waiting outside the store.
Detectives said they are actively following up on leads.