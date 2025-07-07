Expand / Collapse search

Milpitas police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at jewelry store

Published  July 7, 2025 7:02pm PDT
Milpitas police are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry Sunday evening.

A witness shared video with KTVU showing about a dozen people running into Lukfook Jewelry shortly before 5 p.m.

Police said the suspects used a car to break the front window of the store, then went inside and smashed display cases and stole jewelry.

The group was reportedly in and out in under a minute.

The suspects fled in several getaway vehicles waiting outside the store.

Detectives said they are actively following up on leads.

